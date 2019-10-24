Rajshri Entertainment Introduces its First Live Streaming Channel, Bollywood TV on DistroTV

Rajshri Entertainment, the digital arm of India’s most established and largest entertainment studios joins hands with DistroTV, a global streaming network to launch Bollywood TV. It is the company’s first live, linear and on demand streaming channel, featuring the world’s most-in depth Bollywood-related premium videos, blockbuster movies and behind the scenes footage, plus in-depth news about top film and TV stars available today. With the introduction of Bollywood TV, audiences in the US, UK and Canada will have the access to it on DistroTV, which is free among all major app platforms (Roku, AppleTV, Apple iOs, Amazon Fire, Android and web).

Navdeep Saini, Founder & CEO, DistroTV, says, “"We are thrilled to team with India's most established name in entertainment to create Bollywood TV. This is a perfect example of how we can deliver premium, niche programming to the growing number of audiences around the world who want their favorite shows on a range of streaming platforms”.

Bollywood TV features 12 hours of new content each day and consists of popular TV Shows ‘Bollywood Now’, ‘Telly Masala’ as well as the latest Bollywood feature films, music videos and behind-the-scenes footage, giving fans in the US, UK and Canada the first free and immediate access to the latest premium videos, news, films and TV shows outside of India. DistroTV also features live and on-demand channels related niche lifestyle subjects including FashionTV, cooking channel GustoTV, as well as sports, martial arts, tech and gadget contents, entertainment, film, fashion, travel, cooking and other programming from Saveur, The Film Detective, Movie Kingdom.

"With DistroTV, we have built Bollywood TV, our first live channel, to deliver what we know is a huge appetite for Southeast Asian related entertainment outside of India. In the US, for example, the second biggest immigrant population is from India, second only to Mexico. We're now able to super-serve those millions of viewers, including US-born consumers with a cultural affinity to India, with the latest news and entertainment around Bollywood”, Inderpal Singh, VP – Business Development, Rajshri Entertainment.



Founded in 1947, Rajashri Entertainment is one of the country’s oldest, largest and most successful film and TV Studios. It produces content across various genres and languages such as kids, food, yoga and lifestyle shows as well as a large catalogue of popular Bollywood movies.