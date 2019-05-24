PM Narendra Modi: A Biopic that More Looks Like a Highlight Reel of a Cult Leader



Rating: **

Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab

Producer: Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit, Acharya Manish and Zafar Mehdi

Director: Omung Kumar

Singers: Sukhwinder Singh, Siddharth Mahadevan, Naresh Iyer, Javed Ali, Suvarna Tiwari



Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narenda Modi is a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movie was known for the controversies it caused during the election period as numerous political parties requested that the biopic should not be released during the election time as it can influence the voters. After these controversies, the movie hit the theatres on 24th May 2019. Well! This is the perfect icing on the cake for the Prime Minister as Narendra Modi won the recent LS election.



However, it was a huge task for the Mary Kom director, Omung Kumar to showcase a biopic of one of the most powerful men in the world. Modi’s story is known to almost everyone and the film displays the best highlights of Modi’s life including the struggles such as selling tea in train compartments, and sleeping in the caves. Moreover, the Modi image was rehabilitated in a great deal as several scenes made sure that Modi’s image has been rectified especially in the Gujarat riots and other scenarios. We all know that moviemakers’ spread lies in order to get box-office success, but when it comes to a biopic about India’s most important person in the coming five years, audiences deserve a moral responsibility from the makers which should stick to the closest version of the truth and Omung’s movie lacks that version.



Starring Vivek Oberoi as Modi, and Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, the movie is produced by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit, Acharya Manish and Zafar Mehdi. The movie was released in 23 different languages. With a running time of 130 minutes, a new movie poster was released a day before the release of the movie with a tagline of ‘Aa Rahe Hai Dobara, Ab Koi Nahi Rok Sakta’, which marks Narendra Modi’s win in the 2019 LS Elections. The music was composed by the maestro A.R. Rahman, Hitesh Modak and Shashi Khushi. Shot primarily in Gujarat, Mumbai and Uttarkashi, the movie has also portrayed the beautiful mother-son relationship by Zarina Wahab and Vivek.



The Vivek Oberoi we saw in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Company' and the Vivek Oberoi we saw in this biopic is largely different. spark is missing from the actor who was known for his roles in Masti trilogy. His below par performance in portraying Modi can be one of the defining factors in the overall performance of the much awaited movie.



If you’re a hardcore Modi follower, watch this movie to make this a DOUBLE-DHAMAKA for you guys!



Read More news:



Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet











