OTT medium is becoming very exciting: Manav Kaul

The Manav Kaul-starrer "Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?" is set to premiere digitally, and he is all praise for the OTT medium.



"I am actually quite excited to see our film 'Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata Hai' to be premiered digitally on ShemarooMe. Our film is in line with Saeed Akhtar Mirza's 1980 classic movie. I had to do a lot of preparation in order to get into the skin of the character and match the brilliance of ace actor Naseeruddin Shah," he said.



"The OTT medium is becoming very exciting and it would be great to connect with the audience, reaching out not only to the hinterlands of India but also to global audiences in the US who enjoy Bollywood," he added.



Actress Nandita Das said: "The film 'Albert Pinto...' is special in many ways. These days independent films often get sidetracked by more mainstream films when it comes to getting adequate screens, good shows and enough number of days for it to have a good word-of-mouth. I am happy that the film is going to premiere digitally. The film has much to say and reflects the angst felt by the youth, which is quite relevant today."



Actor Barun Sobti from "22 Yards" is also happy about his movie premiering on the digital platform.



"With changing times and audiences getting hooked to OTT platforms, it is nice to have an OTT platform that is giving Indian filmmakers a stage to showcase their movies and connect with a larger set of audience. '22 Yards' does not focus on the game of cricket but rather on the life of a sport-agent and the challenges he faces. I hope this movie is able to connect with the audience and provide complete entertainment," he added.



ShemarooMe, an over-the-top platform, will be premiering entertaining and critically acclaimed movies every Friday for the next 52 weeks, starting September 13.



Bollywood Premiere will showcase movies like "Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?", "22 Yards" and many more.

