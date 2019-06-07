Neil Thanks Adah for Bringing 'Madness' to 'Bypass Road'
Friday, 07 June 2019, 14:07 Hrs
5
cmt right
3
Comment Right
15
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Adah


Actress Adah Sharma has wrapped up shooting for "Bypass Road" and her co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh thanked her for her "constant madness".

Adah shared a still from the film on Twitter and captioned it: "Why aren't you in this picture Neil, Naman... it's a wrap for me on 'Bypass Road'. See you on 'Bypass Road'." 

Neil also shared the same photograph and wrote: "It's a wrap for Adah Sharma. Thank you for your constant madness, thank you for getting soul to the film with your beautifully etched character."

"Bypass Road" marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. Neil has turned a writer and a producer with the film and will essay the role of a paraplegic in the film.

The film, which also features Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur, is a thriller drama jointly produced by NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ.



 



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation

New AI system helps drones land more quickly



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.