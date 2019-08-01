Movie Releases this Week (August 2- August 8)





August is already here, and for the crazy movie buffs across the country to begin the proceedings for this amazing yet eventful month, I’ll throw some light on the movies that gonna hit the theatres near you. Bollywood comes with Siddharth-Parineeti starrer Jabariya Jodi, Akki starring Mission Mangal, Prabhaas starring Saaho and to make it even a better collection, Hollywood got Hobbs & Shaw, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the Angry Birds Movie 2. Enough to keep you all busy for all the four weeks. Folks, just brace yourselves! It’s just the first weekend of the month and check out these flicks releasing this August 2nd.

Hobbs & Shaw (English)





Spin-off of the popular ‘The Fast and the Furious’ series, Hobbs & Shaw is action movie that centers around Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) who are forced to team up to work against a greater threat. The much awaited flick features Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Cliff Curtis and others in lead role.



Directed by David Leitch, Hobbs & Shaw is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Chris Morgan and Hiram Garcia. Distributed by Universal Pictures, the movie has a running time of 135 minutes. Shot mostly in London and Glasgow, Hobbs & Shaw was premiered at the Dolby Theatre on July 13th.



