Mission Mangal: Brilliance of Akshay & the Team Makes the Mars Trip Well Worthy

Rating: ****



Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, H.G. Dattatreya



Director: Jagan Shakti

Producers: Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia and Anil Naidu



Music: Amit Trivedi and Tanishk Bagchi

Scientists, missions, facts, teamwork, communication and obviously failures, the film Mission Mangal is about the Mangalyaan, the ISRO Mars program launched in 2013. Remarkably, the Mars mission was successful in its very first attempt and just like most of the stories, it follows the David & Goliath esque, this time with Nasa. Along with Akshay Kumar, the sparkling performances from the other cast especially Vidya Balan powered the movie.

Akshay Kumar is at it again, with the next-level patriotism factor, but this time a bit off from the others like Kesari, PadMan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In Mission Mangal, Akshay (Rakesh Dhawan) is the mastermind for the mission. After a recent failed mission, Akshay is all pumped up for the Mars program as he doesn’t have other distractions outside work. The highly-optimistic, purana Hindi song lover, Rakesh believes that water and life exist in Mars which takes him to develop the mission, which most find silly.

Vidya Balan (Tara Shinde) is the parallel lead in the movie and despite her busy daily routine at home, she mastered the art of work at both. Akshay’s leadership and Vidya’s idea to build a low-cost rocket and satellite along with lady-juniors Sonakshi Sinha (Eka Gandhi) as propulsion engineer, Nithya Menen (Varsha Pillai) as satellite designer, Taapsee Pannu (Kritika Agarwal) as navigation and communication scientist and Kirti Kulhari (Neha Siddiqui) as satellite autonomy specialist overcomes the obstacles especially in terms of budget and other. In addition, the highly superstitious Sharman Joshi (Parmershwar Joshi) and H.G. Dattatreya (Ananth Itengar) as structural engineer wraps up the main leads in the movie.

But, the scuffle with the Indian origin NASA scientist Dalip Tahil (Rupert Desai) shows the clash of intelligence with advanced technology, which is one of the principal conflict points in the film. However, as the movie rolls on, the challenges faced by the women nearly takes them to the verge of quitting. But audience in the end loves them for the choices they made in their career and it was the performances of the women that outshine the other brilliant sequences in the movie.

Probably an apt release on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, as Mission Mangal brings that tinge of pride and patriotism in you. Akshay and his team definitely got the punch to inspire the audience by giving out a message that IMPOSSIBLE is just a discouraging word in the dictionary. Director Jagan Shakti in his maiden movie has found the right ingredients to make a complex science movie a blockbuster, the right cast of Akshay as the lead guy and simplifying the science to more chewable state.



