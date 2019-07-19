Men Don't Need to Scream About Equality: Anusha
Friday, 19 July 2019, 14:00 Hrs
Printer Print Email Email
Anusha


 Popular TV host and video jockey Anusha Dandekar feels there is not a need for men to scream from their rooftops about equality or empowerment.

Instead, it is basic understanding.

"We don't need men to scream from their rooftops about equality or empowerment. Its just the basic understanding between both species -- male and female," Anusha said. 

"So, we don't need you to scream about it but just do it," she added. 

On how she became a veejay, Anusha said: "When I wanted to become a veejay, I told everyone at the age of nine that it is what I was going to do, and at the age of 19, that's what I was."

Anusha was speaking on the show, "11 Mantras of Being Unstoppable with Ananya". 

Singer Kanika Kapoor also looked back at her journey in the industry on the show. 

"I grew up in Lucknow in a non-Bollywood family. My parents let me explore music, which was nowhere near a traditional family set-up. A lot of eyebrows were raised because my parents let me do what I wanted to do. They inspired me and pushed me to live my dream and gave me the best opportunity possible," said Kanika.
 



Read More News:



B-Town Celebs Wish 'Desi girl' Priyanka on her Birthday



Akshay to Donate Rs 2 Cr for Assam Floods



 



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.