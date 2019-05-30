May Movie Magic - Movie Releases this Week







May is nearly over, and I presume this month was not as dreadful as we thought (especially after last month’s Avenger’s release) when it comes to movie releases. Being the last day of this month, this weekend is going to be great despite the lack of Bollywood movies. South Indian movies along with two Hollywood films will get a chance to hold their presence in the growing film industry in India this week. For kids, this is probably the last chance before school starts to hit theatres. Movies such as Godzilla, Aladdin, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu made the month super for the kids. May is definitely gonna end this on a great note, with the following releases; so grab your tickets and relish some moments to welcome June, which is full of surprises and magic.







