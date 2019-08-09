Kurukshetra: Darshan Shines as Duryodhana's Narration of Kurukshetra; To Break Records on its Way Ahead

Rating: ***



Cast: Darshan, Ambareesh, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Arjun Sarja, Ravichandran, Shashikumar, Sneha, Meghna, Danish Akhtar and Sonu Sood



Director: Naganna



Producer: Munirathna



Music: V. Harikrishna



Often considered as the most intriguing characters in Mahabharata, Duryodhana is the hero in the movie as the adaptation is narrated from his point of view. Rooted to be one of the greatest warriors and rulers of all time, Duryodhana unfortunately become the victim of being easily manipulated and meets an untimely end. Director Naganna claims he worked for over three years to bring in this movie to the audience. The ensemble cast for this epic movie includes Darshan, Ambareesh, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Arjun Sarja, Ravichandran, Shashikumar, Sneha, Meghna, Danish Akhtar and Sonu Sood.

In movies, mythology is a very usual subject, but the cinema should be very different as it is a visual interpretation of the history. Naganna was keen to make this film, and it depicts the rise and fall of Duryodhana. First half was the introduction of Kauravas and the Pandavas, and the other half was all about the war between them. The clash of the cousins, clans and others has been beautifully scripted and displayed. Darshan as Duryodhana performed brilliantly as the rest of the cast namely Arjun Sarja as Karna shows the value of loyalty, friendship and truthfulness throughout his role. Sneha portraying Draupadi’s shaming and showcasing her avenge after the humiliation deserves applause. In addition, the fans of late Ambareesh get to see him in one of his most brilliant performances as Bheeshma. A sequence of a young Abhimanyu who tries to get the better of Chakravyuha highlights the epic moments in Mahabharatha.

Historical movies are watched by all ages and it is crucial to deliver the message well and clear; staying true to the expectations, Naganna’s Kurukshetra has done exceptionally well. Even though the 3D format is yet to match up with the global standards, much effort has been put forward by the team. Moreover, the 3D Graphics used across the movie shows exactly how good the graphics of the West really are. Nevertheless, the movie was released in 3,000 screens across the nation and it has already received more than 20 crore before its release through TV and audio rights. There are also speculations of a Chinese company to dub the film in Chinese.

Probably the most expensive production in the history of Kannada Cinema a.k.a the Sandalwood, Kurukshetra has a running time of 175 minutes and if people can watch Avengers for three hours, why not a epic historical entertainer?

