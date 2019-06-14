Kunal Kapoor's 'Noblemen' to Release on June 28
Actor Kunal Kapoor-starrer psychological drama "Noblemen" will release on June 28.

Directed by Vandana Kataria, "Noblemen", backed by Yoodlee Films, talks about the struggles of adolescent years and deals with the pertinent theme of bullying, which is rampant in high schools.

"We are committed to making films that are relevant to our social fabric, that engage audiences, and yet entertain at the same time. With Vandana behind the camera and a stellar cast in front of it, 'Noblemen' has been an exciting journey and we hope audiences enjoy it as much," Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President - Films and Television Saregama India, and producer at Yoodlee Films, said in a statement.

Kunal essays the role of a charismatic drama teacher in a prestigious boarding school. He uses unique and unconventional ways of teaching theatre to his students.

The film also stars Soni Razdan and Ali Haji.

The makers of the film on Friday unveiled its poster in which Kunal looks intense, while his student Shay's reflection can be seen in water.



Source: IANS
