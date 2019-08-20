Khayyam: A True Musical Master-Class

The soothing sensational song ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein, Khayal Aata Hai’, is still one of the most popular songs in India. Not only the Bollywood, but the entire nation sings this scintillating creation with so much affection and love. The man behind this outstanding piece of music is Khayyam and it was Mukesh who lent his voices, later both received Filmfare Awards for this amazing piece of brilliance.

Forty-three years after this masterpiece, the maestro Mohammed Zahur ‘Khayyam’ Hashmi left this world following a cardiac arrest at the age of 92. Born in 1927, Khayyam in his early childhood was not keen on studies as he ran away to Delhi when he found his interest in music. But he had to return home to complete his education. He often ran to his uncle’s place in Delhi to become an actor, as he was very fond of movies. Seeing his passion in films, his uncle allowed him to learn music. Khayyam got his training in music under Pandit Amar Nath in his initial journey and later, Khayyam learnt music from Baba Chisthi, a Punjabi music director. Chisthi got impressed with Khayyam’s work and made him his assistant when he was only 17. From then on, in his musical journey he produced several masterpieces in Bollywood. As a tribute to this legendary musician, check out his greatest songs that created a buzz in the second half of the 20th century.