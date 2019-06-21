Katrina, Badshah Perform at Guptas' Auli Weddings
Friday, 21 June 2019, 13:48 Hrs
 Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and rapper Badshah added colour and glamour at the wedding functions of the sons of South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta.

Photographs obtained from a source close to entertainment consultation firm and service provider Katalyst Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which is associated with the functions, show Katrina performing along with background dancers. 

In another photograph, Badshah, who is sporting neon lime green jacket and black pants, is seen on stage.

The rapper, who is known for tracks like 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' and 'Mercy', also uploaded an Instagram story about travelling to Auli. 

Celebrities like Kailash Kher and Surbhi Jyoti were also a part of the functions.

According to the source, Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra will also perform.



Source: IANS
