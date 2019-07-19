Indian Animation Film to Open Critics' Week at Venice
Friday, 19 July 2019, 14:07 Hrs
Actress-animator-filmmaker Gitanjali Rao's latest animation feature "Bombay Rose" will open the Critics' Week at the upcoming Venice International Film Festival on August 29.

The film tells the story of a flower seller who has to make a choice between protecting her family and falling in love. 

Talking about the film and it's world premiere, Gitanjali said: "I have always wanted to paint stories about people who live and love in the streets of Bombay, never become success stories, and yet their struggle for survival makes them heroes. This is a city of unsung heroes and heroines and I wanted to share (their stories) with the world. So, I started this labour of love six years ago." 

"My handpainted short films have travelled the globe and my films have found a connection in the most unusual places, from Cannes to Kanpur. These fans of my stories give me confidence. My first feature film, 'Bombay Rose', about simple people with simple yet impossible dreams, can connect with people around the world. I am thrilled that Bombay Rose will be the first Indian animation film to open Venice Critics' Week," she added.



Source: IANS
