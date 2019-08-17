I respect each religion as my own: R. Madhavan

Actor R. Madhavan, whose faith was questioned by a social media troll, says he respects all religions as his own and that he had the good fortune to pray at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church when a temple was not around.



A social media user had asked Madhavan as to why he had a "cross" in the background in his "mandir" at home. The user then questioned him "do you find Hindu gods in Christian churches?"



To which, Madhavan replied: "I really don't worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon.Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism. I have blessing form the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought."



The 49-year-old actor said that his home is a "home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter."



"Like any defense personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time respect each and every faith, belief and every faith, belief and religion," he said.



"Yemmaddhamum Samadham (I respect each religion as my own) I hope that my son follows that too. I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church, I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that?"



The actor concluded that all he has is a lot of love and respect to give as his vast travels and experience has proven, is the only true faith

Read More News:

A Quick View of Pranab Mukerjee's Life

35 Countries to Attend Andhra's Diplomatic Outreach Event