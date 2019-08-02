Hobbs & Shaw: Mighty Fist-fights, Thumping Gun-Fights & Feisty Bromance Stitched Together with Humor

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

Director: David Leitch

Producer: Chris Morgan, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Hiram Garcia

Rating : ***



Just like the F&F series, the spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw is no different. The usual stunts with cars, trucks and motorcycles, plus the string of action with the Samoan warriors, helicopter jumps and more combat scenes are well predicted but the abundant use of state-of-the-art gadgets, vehicles and techniques brought a doubt as it felt more like a sci-fi movie than what it should be.

The story is about a lethal virus that’s gonna get unleashed and with its power to annihilate the whole humanity, the world needs Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham) together with a limited time. With a history of hating each other and along with the half machine antagonist Brixton (Idris Elba) striding against them, Hobbs and Shaw teams up with Shaw’s sister (Vanessa Kirby), an M16 agent with one sturdy attitude. Being a spin-off without the F&F main face, Vin Diesel, the director David Leitch had the confidence while casting The Rock and Statham together.

With an intention to receive the viewer’s praise, Leitch with his sly-touch put Shaw as the driver, with scenes where the Rock performing heavylifting without a shirt gets some applause and whistling from the fans over the world. Moreover, Idris Elba’s half-human image with all those lucrative over the top action stunts, especially when he got past under the truck in his motorcycle just in nick of time, leaves all of us awestruck. With over two hours, as expected the movie’s got all the elements to fit in the F&F franchise, the outrageously manipulated stunts starting from the beginning is the apt-dimension. But you can still witness some ridiculous moments such as a helicopter being held by a man with the help of rope by his bare hands; after all, it’s an action flick from the F&F franchise which the world would die to watch with The Rock and Jason Statham in it; what more can you expect?

Super-fast cars, extreme stunts and family attachments are what F&F is all about throughout the entire franchise. To provide that emotional touch, Leitch was devoted to bring-in the concept of family by crediting real identity to the Rock’s character in the movie as the first time in his career, his ethnicity is reeled upon. He takes the final battle to his home land, Samoa and Shaw backing it up with as he also travels to his childhood and with the sequences with his mom, Helen Mirren, which breaks the breathtaking mood to humor. The cameos from Roman Reigns, Ryan Reynolds, Rob Delaney, Kevin Hart and Josh Mauga made it a star-studded list even despite short appearances.

Overall, this latest installment is an eye-popping spectacle of action stunts with a tinge of humor and emotional jiffies that sums up to a stunning finale. As anticipated, the movie is a definite visual treat as it demonstrates over the top maneuvers and immense strength from the two major action stars along with the equally striking Idris Elba.

