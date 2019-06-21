Deepika Padukone's Image Caption Impresses Ranveer
Friday, 21 June 2019, 12:58 Hrs
Actress Deepika Padukone's "shuddh desi" photograph caption has impressed her actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika on Thursday night shared an image of herself wearing a bright green ensemble and captioned it: "Vishisht aakriti dharan karna (to take on a special shape) wearing @ashishstudio." 

Ranveer, who is currently busy shooting for "83", replied: ""Shuddh desi caption." 

Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in the upcoming film "'83".

"'83" will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay his wife Romi.

Deepika has also wrapped up "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.



Source: IANS
