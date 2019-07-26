Dear Comrade: Deverakonda & Rashmika Shines As Mass Moments Buried the Message
Friday, 26 July 2019
Rating: ***

Cast: Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran

Director: Bharat Kamma

Producer: Yash Rangineni

Music: Justin Prabhakaran, Sid Sriram

The second collaboration of Deverakonda and Rashmika, (who previously shared screen space in the romantic drama ‘Geetha Govindam’) in ‘Dear Comrade’, has already received lots of attention from the audience across South India, with the movie being released in four languages.

Dear Comrade is a story of a student union leader who falls for a state-level cricketer but his anger management issues and violent attitude raises some eyebrows in their story. Even though, it seems like a common storyline with expected twists and turns, but what follows will surely take you by surprise. At regular intervals, the movie takes a surprising turn and it brings you to something you never imagined in the story. With the mass dialogues and powerful sequences, the screenplay tends to be a bit inconsistent thus bringing the movie to be a lower gear at times, but accelerates at times to catch up the pace. The director tries to raise the tempo with introducing one too many arcs in between the sequences, but when it comes to the climax, we may wonder the need of too many action sequences. In addition, film has some dragging moments right before the climax which is one of the negative points.

As expected, the jodi of Deverakonda-Rashmika delivered a brilliant performance with their onscreen chemistry going strong. It was Deverakonda’s performance that runs the entire film. The initial scenes of no dialogues and his expressions talking shows how tremendously he is improving film by film. The angry, lousy character is back with Deverakonda, as his previous Arjun Reddy also portrayed an angry young guy. Rashmika who plays the role of a state-level cricket player had to face the sexual harassment at the workplace and the movie talks about the issues faced by women in day-to-day work life. The impeccable work from Justin can be adjudged as a major role in the film, with his background score and music the whole level of the film just got a bit higher.

Adding the commercial elements for the success, the director Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade has the mix of natural and unique feeling in the first half and second half brings the usual emotional factor with a strong message being shared to the audience.

