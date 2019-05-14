DJ Snake sprinkles his magic on Kishore Kumar track
Tuesday, 14 May 2019, 12:16 Hrs
26
cmt right
26
Comment Right
39
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
DJ Snake sprinkles his magic on Kishore Kumar track


Grammy-nominated producer DJ Snake has given a twist to legendary playback singer-actor Kishore Kumar's iconic number "Babu samjho ishare".

DJ Snake posted a clip from Kishore Kumar's classic song on Instagram. The first part of the clip features the late singer with his brothers, Anoop Kumar and Ashok Kumar, singing the Hindi song.

However, there is a twist. In the second part of the video, the Hindi song is replaced by DJ Snake's latest single 'Enzo', while the visuals continue to feature Kumar and his brothers. "ENZO x INDIA," the caption read.

Ever since he visited India in March this year, the French DJ has been sharing funny Bollywood-inspired Instagram posts. This is not the first time he has dubbed a Bollywood number video with his own track.

Last week, he posted a video of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty starrer song "Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta", and replaced the audio with "Enzo".

In March, he had shared a photograph with Shah Rukh Khan and called him a "legend".

DJ Snake, in an interview to IANS, had said: "My music is influenced by different cultures across the world, and India is one of them. Indian culture has influenced my songs like 'Lean on' and 'Magenta Riddim'."



Read more news:

Knowing the Unknown - Formula 1 

The Review Corner - SOTY 2 - One-Time Watchable 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.