Big B Feels Resul Gives him too Much Credits
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 05:10 Hrs
27
cmt right
38
Comment Right
39
cmt right
13
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Amit


Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty gives him more credit than he deserves.

"Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of," Big B tweeted.

Amitabh's post comes in response to Pookutty's tweet, wherein he praised the cine icon for his work on his upcoming project "Chehre".

On June 16, Pookutty posted: "Today Amitabh Bachchan marked another history in Indian cinema. Last day, last shot of first schedule of 'Chehre'... he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped! Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world."

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor, is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

"Chehre" is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Ltd.



Read More News:



Film Celebs Back in Action after Beating Illness



When Ranveer Singh Hugged, Consoled a Pakistan Fan


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.