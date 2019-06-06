'Bharat' emerges Salman's biggest opener, actor thanks fans
Thursday, 06 June 2019, 12:23 Hrs
Printer Print Email Email
'Bharat' emerges Salman's biggest opener, actor thanks fans


Superstar Salman Khan's latest film "Bharat" minted over Rs 42 crore on the first day of its release on Eid. The actor on Thursday took to social media to thank his fans for giving "me my career's biggest opening ever".

He tweeted: "Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever."

"What made me the happiest and proudest is when during a scene in my film, national anthem is recited and every one stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind," Salman added.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "Bharat", which also stars actress Katrina Kaif, is Salman's biggest Eid opener. 

"'Bharat' storms the box office. Proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller. 'Bharat' opens much bigger than Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore) and 'Sultan' (Rs 36.54 crore). 'Bharat' - Wednesday (Rs 42.30 crore) India business," Taran tweeted.

"Bharat", directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film "An Ode To My Father". The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

After receiving a positive response from the audience, Zafar said in a statement: "It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with 'Bharat'. 

"I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make 'Bharat' a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place."

The film also features Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Satish Kaushik and Disha Patani.



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation

New AI system helps drones land more quickly


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.