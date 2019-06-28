Article 15: Ayushmann Starrer Reminds the Hidden Caste Disparity Issues Often Untold



Rating : ****



Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra



Producer: Anubhav Sinha, Zee Studios



Director: Anubhav Sinha



Singers: Yasser Desai, Akanksha Sharma, Armaan Malik, Ayushmann Khurrana



An extremely thought-provoking drama movie that talks about the bold social issues that often doesn’t get discussed in the nation. The storyline depicts the caste inequality and other horrific truths about the crimes a village goes through.



Ayan Ranjan, the IPS officer played by (Ayushmann Khurana) studied in Delhi’s St. Stephen’s and lived in Europe before he found the new posting interesting as he talks to his wife (Isha Talwar) over phone. With the ongoing caste discrimination and various inequalities happening all over the village, the news of the vanishing of three girls from a local factory took Ayan off guard. Despite the advice from the co-officers Bhramdutt and Jatav (Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra) to sign off the case after finding two of them hanging from a tree, Ayan decided to go through the details to get to the bottom of the case even though he has to face several threats.



The dialogues, screenplay and cinematography deserve a round of applause as the director got them spot on. When it comes to acting, the overall cast displayed a tremendous job especially Ayushmann and other supporting actors Manoj Pahwa and Sayani Gupta. An investigative drama, the music of the film is done by Anurag Saikia, Piyush Shankar, Divine and Gingger.



Article 15 is a relevant, convincing story that starts a conversation with all those social issues. Anubhav Sinha’s daring subject is once again spot on and such hard-hitting movies are a must in Bollywood to raise awareness among people. With the tagline ‘Let’s be Indians Firstly and Lastly’, Anubhav Sinha recently claimed that his movie ‘Mulk’ was the turning point of his career. After this critically acclaimed movie, he has found the right rhythm by narrating a socially relevant story. Anubhav likes to bring in the restrained images of the horrors the country is facing in terms of caste and other religious agendas. Mulk was all about the Islamophobia in India and not so popular faces of terrorism that often get lost under the limelight.



Folks! If you are ready to dig some hard-hitting truths buried within the society, this movie is the one you are looking for as Anubhav Sinha already proved successful with such daring topics.



Read More News:



'India to Witness Dramatic Improvement in Knee, Hip Surgeries'



Key to Good Health, Wellbeing: 2 Hours a Week with Nature