Anurag Kashyap Feels Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Friday, 07 June 2019, 13:54 Hrs
8
cmt right
10
Comment Right
17
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Anurag


Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has made films like "Paanch" and "Raman Raghav 2.0" based on the life of serial killers, feels that truth is stranger than fiction.

Anurag was interacting with the media at the launch of author Anirban Bhattacharya's book titled "The Deadly Dozen: India's Most Notorious Serial Killers" here on Thursday.

Asked what is it about the mind of a serial killer that draws him to make films on them, Anurag said: "It's always inexplicable… I don't understand what makes them the way they are and that's what is very interesting because you can't make sense of it. 

"I feel the logic, the intelligence and no kind of reasoning works there. It is just as it is and that is what is scary about them." 

What kind of challenges does he face when he fictionalises something that has already happened?

He said: "I feel we don't need to fictionalise it, but the thing is sometimes circumstances force you to fictionalise it. I genuinely believe that truth is stranger than fiction because fiction is still created from a mind that is still trying to think within its limited capacity."



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation

New AI system helps drones land more quickly



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.