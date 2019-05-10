Anne Hathaway receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Friday, 10 May 2019, 13:34 Hrs
24
cmt right
23
Comment Right
49
cmt right
10
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Anne Hathaway receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame


Actress Anne Hathaway has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She received the star on Thursday. The honour is coming at a "good year in terms of artistic growth", Hathaway told variety.com.

The actress celebrated the occasion with director Dee Rees, rapper and actress Awkwafina and actress Rebel Wilson.

Hathaway and Wilson posed together for the cameras at the ceremony with Hathaway wearing a long, floral dress while Wilson wore a navy dress for the occasion.

She said that their upcoming film was an opportunity to practice her British accent and work with Wilson on "improv".

"Improv is not my strong suit, especially when trying to stay in an accent. I went from thinking this would be a fun comedy job where I got to wear lots of outfits and say really clever things about being mistreated by men to (doing) really hard work in two areas that don't come easily to me."

Hathaway is currently filming the musical series "Modern Love", as well as the film "The Witches".



Read more news:

The Review Corner - SOTY 2 - One-Time Watchable



Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.