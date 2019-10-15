Aishwarya's 'Maleficent' style has a French connection

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lent her voice for Angelina Jolie's titular character in "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", in the film's dubbed Hindi version. For promotion of the film in India, Aishwarya got a spiffy French twist in style.



For a special promotional shoot for the film, Aishwarya's hair was done up by French hair expert Florian Hurel.



"The look is used for the promotion of the film. With the team, including make-up artist Mickey Contractor, we spoke about what were we going to do. I came up with two hairstyle references and she agreed to go with the one I thought will be the best for the promo shoot -- and inspiring from Angelina," said Hurel.



"As we didn't have the costume from the movie, we had to create a look in the same space. She was very open to do it and keen on me having my time to work on the hairdo. It's a double French bun. She allowed me to experiment my way," added the artiste, who also worked with Priyanka Chopra in the film "The Sky Is Pink".



The central character Maleficent is voiced by Jolie in the Hollywood original of the much-awaited sequel "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", which is a tale of good versus evil. Jolie reprises her iconic role as Maleficent in the follow-up to the 2014 film.



Talking about her experience of dubbing, Aishwarya recently said: "It is not difficult or easy, but this is the first time I have experienced dubbing for some other artiste's work. So it was a new experience for me. I must admit that I got into it completely."