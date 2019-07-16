Acting Lets You Forget Who You Are: Sara Ali Khan
Actress Sara Ali Khan, who wooed fans with her radiating presence in the films "Kedarnath" and "Simmba" last year, says she wants to do "everything" on screen.

"(I would like to do ) everything! People say that and sometimes they don't know what they are asking for but I think, having shot 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba', and having experienced the different opportunities and demands these films came with, I know I love them both equally. I would love to work on a period film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I would love to do an urban relatable film, romantic comedies, commercial masala movies --- perhaps even try action and thriller," Sara said.

After doing two films, she will be seen in the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal".

Sharing her Bollywood experience so far, Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, said acting "enabled me to feel and do things that I don't feel or do on a daily basis".

"The most exciting is that you forget who you are, between action and cut. You attempt to do justice to somebody else's life and somebody else's story and somebody else's character, and that becomes you," she added. 

"This way, profession allows us to live so many lives and have so many experiences that we wouldn't have been able to on our own. Whether it was 'Kedarnath' or 'Simmba', acting enabled me to feel and do things I don't feel or do on a daily basis. Some of these experiences and emotions remain etched in our hearts forever," she said.

Sara also reminisced shooting for her debut film "Kedarnath", which will have its small screen premiere on &pictures soon.

"In 'Kedarnath', the character was written so beautifully and it was wonderfully nuanced. There are some projects you just want to be part of instantly, and after hearing this narration I couldn't imagine not playing Mukku. 

"For a debutant who hasn't trained in acting, conviction in a script and the curiosity and excitement to essay a character is most important, since that's the clutch that enables you to perform. I am thankful to ('Kedarnath' writer) Kanika Dhillon for writing this character that will always stay dear to me," she said.
 



Source: IANS
