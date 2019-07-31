5 Indians Who Brought Grammy Home

Just like the Oscars for the global film industry, Grammys are for the music world. Even though, Grammys aren’t that popular like the Academy Awards, but it doesn’t come any short when it comes to recognition and overall value. The first Grammy Event was held in 1959 at Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles to honor and admire the marvelous performances by the musicians in the year 1958. That shiny look on the prestigious gilded gramophone trophy is indeed a beauty and to get your name on it is always special.



As it is a global recognition, quite a few Indian musicians have marked their name in the history books for winning the esteemed Grammys. India being famous for its classical music tradition, namely Carnatic and Hindustani, the global recognition has always been a confusing part because of its less incorporation of western trends. Listed down are the top five Indians who marked their name in the Grammys for their wonderful effort in bringing Indian music in the global limelight.

Pandit Ravi Shankar (5 Grammys)

Indian music industry cannot be mentioned about without the legend Pandit Ravi Shankar. Called as the ‘Sitar Maestro’, Pandit Ravi Shankar is best-known proponent of the sitar in the second half of the 20th Century. He popularized the Indian classical music while touring Europe and the US and with his strong friendship with George Harrison, the guitarist from the Beatles, he was well updated about the Western trends.

During his exemplary career, Pandit Ravi Shankar bagged the Grammy Awards for a whopping five times. He won the awards for Best Chamber Music Performance – West Meets East in 1967, Album of the Year – The Concert for Bangladesh (with George Harrison) in 1973, Best World Music Album twice for Full Circle: Carnegie Hall 2000 and The Living Room Sessions Pt.1 in 2002 and 2013 respectively. Above all, at 55th Annual Grammy Awards, he was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Quite an achievement!



