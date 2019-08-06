5 Bold Bald Heroes of Hollywood

Bald Ain’t that Bad for Fame

“We’re all born bald, baby”, is a famous quote concerning the baldness when it was considered as a huge turn off in the film industry. Being bald is obviously a natural state just like having hair. However studies say that bald men are considered equally hot and flaunting your shiny head with a striking beard can take you to all new heights. Regardless of the unpopularity, bald men had their share of success in their professional life, be it films, sports, politics or any other. Several actors have made their name despite showing off their shining bald head. Let’s check out the superstars who actually don with their striking bald look and winning hearts in the Hollywood Industry.

Bruce Willis

The 60 year old Hollywood superstar is widely regarded as an ‘action hero’ due to his role of ‘John McClane’ in the Die Hard series (1988-2013). His other films include Armageddon, Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense, Red, Unbreakable and more. There is a fact that is not known to all, that he is a singer and released him debut album ‘The Return of Bruno’ in 1987 and later released two more albums in 1989 and 2001. In 1991, Bruce along with Demi Moore, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger co-founded Plante Hollywood, a theme restaurant inspired by the popular portrayal of Hollywood. Interestingly, he was the first actor to ever ‘act’ in a video game, i.e. Apocalypse (1998).