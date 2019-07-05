upGrad Buys Product Management Community CohortPlus



One of the leading Online Higher Education Company, upGrad has bought CohortPlus’ platform and team as a part of the partnership. Being one of the largest and most active communities on Product Management & Data Science in India, CohortPlus is known for bringing with rich content and with this partnership, it enables upGrad to enhance its existing offerings for the learners.



Ronnie Screwvala & Mayank Kumar, Co-Founders, upGrad, comments, “Employees in India are looking forward to picking up new age skills to make themselves more relevant in the current workforce. upGrad’s highly engaging online learning solution along with CohortPlus’s deep penetration in the community of Data Scientists and Product Managers, will allow us to reach a much larger and relevant audience”.



According to Belong’s Talent Supply Index (TSI), India has seen around 400 percent increase in demand for data science professionals over the different sectors as the availability of such talent is seeing a decline in growth. CohortPlus helps the learners with its vision of becoming a career partner for people and witnessed a growth to more than 31,000 community members.



Commenting on this partnership, Srinivasan Narayan, Founder & CEO, CohortPlus, says, “With upGrad's support, CohortPlus intends to build a proprietary go-to platform for anyone looking to take a step up in their careers. We are looking forward to widen the joint vision of building careers of tomorrow and becoming transformational partners for those looking to up skill and raise the bar for themselves”.



Founded in 2015, CohortPlus has professionals from companies like Google, Adobe, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Uber, Amazon, Practo, Zomato and more. It raised angel investment from Manish Maheshwari (MD, Twitter India), Alok Mittal (Founder, Indifi) and Sujatha Kumar (Head of Marketing, Visa) in 2015. The founder Srinivasan Narayan was keen to bring together the concurring aspirants under one umbrella and to network with eachother, clarify doubts and more.



With an aim to empower individuals reach their full professional potential, upGrad was founded by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Ravijot Chugh and Phalgun Kompalli in 2015. upGrad was awarded ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times and also made it to LinkedIn’s ‘Top 25 Startups’ in 2018. It also has collaborations with companies such as Google, Flipkart, Gramener to provide a solid and practical learning experience.



