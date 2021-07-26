Madison Media Procures Crow's Nest

Madison Media has announced the acquisition of Kolkata based digital agency Crow's Nest. Samrat Mukherjee had established Crow's Nest 14 years ago. The agency employs about 40 people that include Zee Bangla, Vivo West Bengal, Bandhan Bank, M P Birla Group and various other renowned clients. Crow's Nest offers 360 degree digital solutions. Under the arrangement, Crow's Nest will fully merge with Madison Digital and work as Madison Digital Kolkata, with Samrat Mukherjee reporting to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital.

Samrat Mukherjee, Founder, Crow's Nest says, "We are thrilled to be joining with Madison World. With our creative strategy, media and digital content creation strength, paired with Madison's core of media, data and analytics, we truly believe to deliver the most value to our clients. May new ambitions be laid. May new dreams be hatched. May this new association go miles as the Crow flies."

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World states. "I am delighted to welcome Samrat Mukherjee and his team into the Madison fold. Many companies find Madison to be a good collaborative partner to grow their business independently with our support. A few more collaborations are on the cards in the area of Digital, PR and Creative."

Madison Digital, has grown 10x in terms of billing in the past 3 years, and has evolved to become a 150 employee strong unit with capabilities in Branding, Performance & Creative solutions. Madison Digital has built its proprietary cloud marketing and automation tools and is one of the few agencies with its own DMP & Tech solutions. The Agency today handles digital assignments for Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Abbott,

Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media comments, "In keeping with our Digital growth acceleration we are thrilled to welcome Samrat and his vibrant Crow's Nest team into the Madison fold. Not only will Crow's Nest help grow our overall Digital practice in Kolkata Office, but it will also add considerable heft to Madison's Social, Content and Creative agenda."

Vishal Chinchankar, CEO Madison Digital says, "I am very excited to have Samrat become a part ofMadison and my team. This deal will make us one of the largest digital players in the Kolkata market and am looking forward to a long a mutually rewarding partnership".