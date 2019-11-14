deAsra Launches Homepreneurs to Create Women Entrepreneurs

A non-profit organization, deAsra, launches a resource center, homepreneurs, to support its partner GAME's (Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship) aim of creating 10 million new entrepreneurs, laying its focus mainly on the opportunities for women. Also, the foundation has helped over 50,000 entrepreneurs through its resources and services meant for small businesses in India.

"deAsra is excited to contribute to GAME's goals and to the success of mass entrepreneurship, thus enabling job creation at scale. We look forward to bringing our experience of supporting more than 50,000 entrepreneurs in their journey, to providing essential resources for Homepreneurs to succeed," says Pradnya Godbole, CEO of deAsra.

The fundamental challenges that a homepreneur comes across are ecosystem support, hiring, marketing, and managing talent, financial support, and business operation. To address these challenges, the homepreneur resource center offers online resources and also provides access to shared services to overcome these challenges. Furthermore, these resources would aid the entrepreneur in every aspect of running a business, such as fundraising, bringing required registrations and licenses, creating a digital presence, and marketing assistance.

Over the span of six months, the foundation has expanded its group from 25,000 to 50,000 entrepreneurs. This rapid growth is acclaimed to the resources which assist the entrepreneurs in setting up, manage, and nurture their businesses.

"The Homepreneur Resource Center pilot with deAsra is strongly aligned to our partnership-led approach and our ambitious goal to create five million women mass entrepreneurs by 2030. We believe this pilot will generate important insights on how to onboard, engage, and support women homepreneurs that will be useful to the ecosystem at large," states Ravi Venkatesan, Founder of GAME.