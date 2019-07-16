Zoho to Launch New HQ at Austin; Joins Hands with Mastercard to Support Small Businesses



Zoho, a software company that offers smart software to help businesses is planning to move its US headquarters from Pleasanton to Austin. It also partners with Mastercard to help small business owners with a comprehensive array of products and services to increase efficiency.



Zoho will build a 100,000 square foot building in South-East Austin by 2021 at the 375-acre campus. Fifteen percent of Zoho’s engineering workforce is from graduates from Zoho University. It employs over 7,000 workers in 12 offices at India, China, Japan, Mexico and other countries. Zoho also saw a 39 percent growth in revenue last year. The new office will focus on employing hundreds of new workforce by finding and training the local talent.



The partnership with Mastercard will enable the small businesses to access, manage and analyze real-time information. With the collaboration, Zoho and Mastercard will ease the responsibilities of the entrepreneurs and help them grow and thrive. The Zoho’s platform can provide Mastercard’s customers the access to a suite of marketing, accounting and CRM tools to automate and digitize time-intensive, paper-based processes.



Founded in 1996, Zoho’s products add help with the sales and marketing, support and collaboration, finance and recruitment needs. IT has received many awards such as the 2012 CRM Magazine Market Leader Award and the 2012 Sleeter ‘Awesome Application’ Award.



Read More News:



eSIM Capable Device Shipments Grew 63% in 2018



RInfra Lenders Sign Pact for Debt Resolution