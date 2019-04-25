Zero cancellation charges on flight tickets, promises EaseMyTrip and Liberty General Insurance's Partnership



Delhi-based EaseMyTrip, one of the leading online travel aggregators partners with Liberty General Insurance, to deliver its customers the unique proposal of Zero Cancellation charges on flight tickets. With this, a customer can utilize for Zero Cancellation Offer by paying a nominal amount, enabling them to avail seamless refund on the cancellation of their flights.



Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder & COO, EaseMyTrip, comments, “With the skyrocketing ticket prices, customers these days book their tickets well-in-advance, sometimes even 2-3 months prior to their actual date of journey. Also, many customers look for various offers and discounts following which they book their tickets. Many-a-times these tickets are subjected to last-minute cancellations in the wake of change in their plans. It is then that the customer realizes that they hardly get anything in refund. With this partnership, we plan to ease out all those worries for our customers and offer seamless and full refund”.



Till now, when a user cancels a flight, a good amount of the ticket charges is deducted as penalty by the airlines. EaseMyTrip joined hands with Liberty General Insurance to provide the customers zero cancellation penalties to its customers to reduce the worries. However, in order to claim the refund, customers have to fill a form and send few documents to the insurance company.



Commenting on this partnership, Amit Jain, President – Personal Lines, Bancassurance & Affinity & Marketing, Liberty General Insurance, says, “We are extremely upbeat about our association with EaseMyTrip.com. Being one of the leading online travel aggregators, EaseMyTrip is aiding in increased reach of our travel insurance product offerings to a large consumer base. Now, customers only have to pay a nominal amount that will allow them to get their flight cancellation fees (up to 5000) from Liberty General Insurance post filling a form and submitting few documents. This is an exclusive product which we are providing as cancellation cover to the users based on their own reason to cancel. We believe that our product will give confidence to the customers to plan their travel without any worry”.



Founded in 2008 by the Pitti brothers, EaseMyTrip has more than 600 staff across the globe along with an efficient network of 42,000 travel agents, 1200 franchise outlets, 1800 corporate, 1600 distributers and 640 Whitelabel solutions. It has made its global presence with 28 branches across India, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Maldives and Turkey. The company also took interest in entertainment industry by associating with many Bollywood movies such as Madaari, Freaky Ali, and Guest in London, Manikarnika – Queen of Jhansi.



Since its inception in 2012, Liberty General Insurance is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate Holdings and Enam Securities. It aims to provide solutions in sectors such as retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. With employee strength of 1100+ over a network of 60 offices in 58 cities across 23 states, Liberty General Insurance delivers health and personal accident insurance, car and two wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India.



