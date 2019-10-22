YuppTv & BSNL Hybridizing Streaming and Broadband Services

The OTT content provider, YuppTV, ventures into triple play partnership with BSNL, to provide video content and broadband technology services to mobile and fixed-line users.

"We are glad to join forces with an industry incumbent like BSNL. Following the association, we have an opportunity to leverage the vast network cultivated by BSNL and bring forth superior technology products and features to a burgeoning user base. At YuppTV, we are determined to democratize access to cutting-edge entertainment solutions through simple yet effective and innovative technology. We look forward to a long-term association and an affirmative response from BSNL's extensive user base," Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV.

The BSNL broadband has established fiber network across the country. Thus, it has the potential to offer triple-play services to every corner of the nation, even to India's most hinterlands. While, Yupp Tv, being the pioneer in the OTT space, possesses over ten years of expertise in streaming Live and VOD content to its wide range of audience worldwide through its innovative features. It offers varied content such as Live TV, exclusive originals, and movies.

The partnership acts an initiative taken to bridge the digital gap between the rural and urban areas in the ICT sector. BSNL's pan-India reach, particularly in tier 2 & 3 markets and YuppTV's superior and scalable technology record, would aid to the plan.

Vivek Banzal, Director CFA of BSNL Board, has informed that the technical setup has already been tested successfully. It is deployed to offer seamless triple-play services on a single fiber connection (Bharat Fiber). Furthermore, this move would also help BSNL to improvise its portfolio of services and stay competitive with its rival telcos.

"As a pioneer in the OTT space for ten years, YuppTV has been quick to evolve with the changing times, leveraging disruptive technology for providing superior digital and video entertainment products and services such as Live streaming or catch-up TV or exclusive Originals. We are glad to associate with YuppTV to provide an impressive value proposition for consumers in India," Pravin Kumar Purwar, CMD of BSNL.