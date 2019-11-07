Yes Bank's AI-based Hyper-Personalization Tool, Pyxis to Strengthen Digital & Social Communication

Yes Bank, one of the leading private banks in India recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to modernize the digital and social communication for the launch of its Personal Loan Campaign. The tool named Pyxis, helps them reach the right customer at the right time with the right content.



Speaking about the new tool, Parag Murudkar, Group Executive Vice President, Yes Bank, comments, “We have always been exploring latest and upcoming technologies to enhance our business goals. This time we utilized the capabilities of Pyxis AI to automate creative generation and end to end optimization which as expected, gave us a significant boost on relevance of Ads and overall business”.

Taking the personalization level higher, the automated systems of Pyxis enabled wide-scale optimization while running over 100,000 creatives in parallel. Using the tool, Yes Bank created over 100,000 hyper localized banners for their personal loan campaign based on more than 40 dynamic parameters including demographics, industry, job title, field of study, industry, user behaviour, interest and more. Also, Yes Bank saw about 230 percent reduction in customer acquisition costs, while adding a new dimension of AI- led customer acquisition under its portfolio. Vrushali Prasade, CTO, Yes Bank, says, “Pyxis AI is surely the future of AI led creative generation allowing brands to leverage one to one communication even for completely new set of users”.

Headquartered at Mumbai, Yes Bank has knowledge driven approach to banking, and offers a superior customer experience for its retail, corporate and emerging corporate banking clients. It has adopted global best practices, the highest standards of service quality and operational excellence and delivers comprehensive banking and financial solutions to its valued customers.