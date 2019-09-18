Xoriant Acquires Redmond-based IT Service Company Arth Systems

Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering company Xoriant acquired Arth Systems that provides System Integration and Microsoft Cloud Managed Services. Arth Systems also has a multifaceted association with Microsoft as an ‘Approved and Preferred Technology Vendor’. The acquisition will strengthen Xoriant-Microsoft partnership and support customers maximize their cloud investments.

Speaking about the acquisition, Girish Gaitonde, Founder & CEO, Xoriant, says, “We welcome Arth's outstanding team and leadership to the Xoriant family. By leveraging Arth's strong partnership with Microsoft, we look forward to pooling our expertise delivering a gamut of cloud solutions and services to benefit our existing clients and new customers. With the addition of Arth Systems, we will multiply our specialized skillsets in Microsoft cloud stack and system integration capabilities, enhancing our position in the Microsoft Partner ecosystem”.

Founded in 1990, Xoriant leverages the expertise in emerging technologies and high performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that boost time to market and keep our clients competitive. It’s solution develop benefits for the product engineering pedigree and always been proud in keeping long-lasting deep relationships with the clients.



Rajashree Varma, Founder & CEO, Arth Systems, comments, “We are excited about the opportunities that await as we expand our footprint leveraging Xoriant's capabilities. Our strength in Microsoft technologies and relationship together with Xoriant's foothold as a global technology solution and product delivery services provider will not only strengthen our offerings to our current clients, but also allows us to scale to new opportunities quickly”.

Headquartered in Redmond, Arth Systems is a technology and business consulting service company that provide managed and unmanaged consulting services by hiring right talent for Engineering, IT, executive roles, business, finance, sales and marketing. Its managed engineering offerings include discovery, design, develop, test, deploy, maintain for enterprise level applications.

Read More News:

Reliance Jio to be Among Top 100 Brands in 3 years

India Server Market Declines, Reaches $350.2 Mn in Q2