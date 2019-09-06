Worley & AVEVA Partners Together to Offer First Cloud-Based Enterprise Resource Management Solution for Engineering, Procurement and Construction Market

AVEVA, one of the global leaders in engineering and industrial software announced that Worley has chosen AVEVA’s Enterprise Resource Management solution as its preferred materials management platform. The partnership will see Worley’s Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) knowledge with AVEVA’s industrial software expertise to offer the first cloud-based Enterprise Resource Management solution optimized for the EPC market.

Commenting on the partnership, Craig Hayman, CEO, AVEVA, says, “The construct of the co-managed project team exceeded all expectations. We set up stringent delivery benchmarks and executed the project in phases to ensure alignment between the teams remained in place. A transparent and open working relationship with a keen focus on the success of the initiative played a crucial role in adjusting to all project challenges, and this solution is something we are proud to have delivered together”.

To remain competitive, global EPCs move from an on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based enterprise resource management is necessary and Worley reviewed AVEVA’s Enterprise Resource Management solution which was historically been used in marines. Worley and AVEVA committed to develop industry’s first cloud-based enterprise resource management platform purpose-built for EPCs.

Andrew Wood, CEO, Worley, states, “The EPC market is undergoing a period of change and our customers are looking to us to help them find solutions in this new world. The advances in technology and digital disruption have provided us with an opportunity to rethink our approach to materials management. We needed to deliver an efficient, cloud-based solution customized for the nuances of our market. With AVEVA, we saw a commitment to developing this solution together to create something best-in-class for engineering. We believe the AVEVA Enterprise Resource Management solution marks a step forward for productivity, efficiency and effectiveness that will drive the EPC industry forward”.

First of its kind, the cloud-enabled solution will be fully optimized for the EPC market. The major updates to the solution will be project-specific functionality, updated catalogs and specifications module, training solutions and more. In April 2019, both companies started the final stage of a four-phase program to develop the AVEVA Enterprise Resource Management solution for EPCs. The phase one included design, while phase two incorporated the solution build, moving onto phase three integrations and catalog readiness, and now into phase four – project go-live and decommissioning of Worley’s legacy solution.

Established in 1971, North Sydney-based Worley is one of the leading global providers of professional projects and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. It covers full life cycle, from creating new assets to sustain and enhance operating assets in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors.

Headquartered in Cambridge with over 4.400 employees, AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operation life cycle of capital-intensive industries. AVEVA delivers over 16,000 customers across the globe and is present at 80 locations in over 40 countries.



