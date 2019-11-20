Wipro to Develop 5G Technology with Finnish Varsity

Indian software major Wipro has tied up with the University of Oulu in Finland to develop 5G technologies, the IT vendor said on Tuesday.



"Our collaboration with Oulu is to focus on wireless communications in 5G/6G at GHz, THz and light wave frequencies under the Finnish university's flagship programme," said the city-based company in a statement here.



As an international science institute, the Oulu-based university focuses on innovation for the future, wellbeing and knowledge through research and education.



"The new research partnership will spur innovation and a great start for the beneficial cooperation between Finland and Wipro. It will also take the innovation corridor partnership between Finland and Karnataka to the next level," said Finnish minister Timo Harakka.



"We both will create technology pilots to address industry and customer needs, which have not been addressed so far. The partnership is a significant step to next generation technology innovations," said K.R. Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro.



The partnership is a significant step towards building competency, contributing in 5G/6G standards and creating patents in disrupting technologies.