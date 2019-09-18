Wipro engineering arm, BEML in pact for defence projects

Bengaluru: Global software major Wipro's Infrastructure Engineering arm on Tuesday entered into a strategic partnership with the state-run Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) to jointly bid for defence projects in areas, like aerospace, industrial automation, 3D printing, artificial intelligence and hydraulic system.



"The first of its kind partnership between a state-run enterprise and a leading private firm will help them to contribute towards indigenisation and 'make in India' initiatives in the manufacturing sector," said the city-based IT firm's subsidiary in a statement.



The tie-up will enable the partners to work on projects, products, systems, services in defence, state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Labs, defence public sector undertaking and other state-run entities.



"The focus area will be aerospace components and parts through the special economic zone (SEZ), metal additive manufacturing and design optimisation for critical aggregates, legacy components and spares and process automation," it said.



The agreement was signed by Wipro arm's Chief Executive Pratik Kumar and BEML Chairman D.K. Hota.



"BEML has a lineage of being a heavy engineering company. Given our focus on emerging technologies, like 3D printing and industrial automation, and sectors, such as aerospace, space and defence, we see synergies in partnering with the defence behemoth," said Kumar.



Wipro's engineering subsidiary has domain expertise in hydraulics, industrial automation, aerospace, water treatment and additive manufacturing.



"Our partnership with Wipro arm provides us access to their capabilities, experience, and skill. It enhances the business interests of both organisations," said Hota.

