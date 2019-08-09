Wipro Wins 5-Year Deal from Canadian Airport Operator

Global software major Wipro on Wednesday said it has won a 5-year strategic IT and business transformation deal from ADM Aeroports de Montreal, which operates the YUL Montreal-Trudeau international airport and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel municipality in Canada.



"The partnership will transform ADM's airport operations through our integrated service delivery model, airport domain expertise and hyper-automation powered by our artificial intelligence platform," the city-based IT behemoth said in a statement here.



The outsourcing firm, however, did not disclose the value of the deal.



The partnership will drive operational excellence, enhance user experience, catalyse the transformation of business processes and will foster innovation at ADM by leveraging technologies such as AI, cloud, analytics, Internet of Things, augmented reality, virtual reality and drones.



"The contract will also deliver ready-to-deploy digital airport assets, enabled by an American Society for Quality (ASQ)-driven framework, to help the operator realise its vision of making YUL a world leader in passenger experience and airport operations," said the statement.



ADM Chief Financial Officer Ginette Maille said as YUL was witnessing strong passenger traffic growth, technology would be used as a key enabler in improving operational efficiency and passenger experience.



"The digital evolution in collaboration with Wipro will allow us to offer services that are effective in meeting the needs of travellers," said Maille in the statement.



The deal will also enable the operator to benefit from Wipro's expertise gained through its work with other international airports.



Wipro President for energy, natural resources, utilities and construction N.S. Bala said digital capabilities and experience in working with some of the biggest airports had positioned the vendor well for executing the contract.



"The partnership with ADM is a testament to the value we bring to the airports industry and our growing footprint in Canada, a strategic market for us," said Bala on the occasion.



Foraying into Canada in 1996, Wipro has operations in Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Montreal, where it works with leading firms across banking, airports, utilities and oil and gas, as well as with crown corporations.

Read More News:

A Quick View of Pranab Mukerjee's Life

35 Countries to Attend Andhra's Diplomatic Outreach Event