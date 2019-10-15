Will Nokia & Wipro's Collaborating Pave Way for 5G Development in India?

Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia on Tuesday announced partnering with IT major Wipro to jointly develop 5G use cases at its Bengaluru R&D centre in order to help operators maximise their investments in the fifth generation cellular technology.



The collaboration will explore technical and operational feasibility of use cases, such as augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR)-based immersive learning experience, as well as drone-based applications for agriculture, public safety energy and utilities, using real-time network analytics, lifecycle operation management and edge computing.



Several enterprise use cases, tested by Wipro in a live 5G network at Nokia's Bengaluru lab, are being showcased at India Mobile Congress 2019 here.



"We are thrilled to be an open-innovation partner to Nokia to work on innovative and creative 5G use cases," K R Sanjiv, Chief technology Officer, Wipro, said in a statement.



"With Nokia's expertise and leadership in 5G, we are confident that we will create more useful 5G use cases in the future, which will help the operators in rapid adoption of the technology and faster realisation of their 5G investment," Sanjiv added.



As part of the partnership, Nokia will provide a live 5G end-to-end system, while Wipro will integrate its application solutions for 5G use cases that include software solutions and user devices along with key system integration and delivery capabilities.



Nokia and Wipro have already conducted lab tests of two 5G use cases - drone-based transmission line monitoring within the utilities domain and in immersive entertainment experiences for large scale events, such as sports championships, aimed at enhancing the user experience.



These use cases will be further developed and validated, along with other new use cases that can be rapidly executed for field trials for mass adoption, once 5G spectrum is available, Nokia said.



"Globally, Nokia is at the forefront of developing the 5G ecosystem. Our state-of-the-art Bengaluru R&D centre is working with several partners to do just this, and we are committed to supporting Indian operators in their 5G journey," said Randeep Raina, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia India.



"Our work with Wipro is a crucial step in this direction. The initiative also supports the Indian Government's plans to fast-track the development of use cases that will be socially beneficial and unique to India," Raina said.

