What New Facilities Does 'The Platinum Towers' Offer?

Pune-based realty teams, Avishkar Realty and A Advani Realty jointly launch the world's first co-created commercial hub named "The Platinum Towers" in Kharadi. Recently, Kharadi in Pune has turned out to be an ideal location for business and tech parks. The area is facilitated with excellent connectivity to the airport and railway stations. Besides, it also has close proximity to major 5-star hotels, hospitals and flourishing real estate market.

"Kharadi has become a hub for technology parks and growing establishments in the city. In this part of the city, there is every convenience you could possibly need, making this an excellent locality for a growing workforce. With close proximity to popular areas such as Viman Nagar, Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi has steadily become one of the fastest-developing localities and a preferred investment choice too," says Kavish Thakwani, Technical Director, Avishkar Realty.

The Platinum Towers would be equipped with exclusive features and technology. The ten floors tall building would provide the best amenities that are perfect for any new business. The facilities include lavish office spaces, Wi-Fi-equipped common areas and trouble-free car parking allotments. Alongside, the Pune International Airport being just 20 minutes away is an added advantage.

The collaboration of Avishkar Realty and A Advani Realty bringing forth this commercial development model, paves way for the businesses and firms to grow into an equal stakeholder in the market.

"It is heartening to see how office properties in the right location manage to attract quality tenants from the corporate world, thus giving a substantial rental return over long periods. In the past two years, we have witnessed an upsurge of private equity inflow, with more and more developers emphasizing on commercial office segments. Having a commercial hub in a location like Kharadi goes to prove that commercial realty is an investment you cannot miss, something that does not only cater to seasoned individual investors but also to institutional funds," states Varun Advani, Real Estate Developer, A Advani Realty.