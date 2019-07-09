Walmart Labs Acquires Two Bengaluru Based Start-ups



Walmart Labs, the technology arm of US retail giant Walmart, has acquired two Bengaluru-based start-ups - FloCare and BigTrade - for an undisclosed sum.



Founded by former Google employees, FloCare is a health-tech company that organises all the work a clinician needs to do in one place and aims to make "ageing at home" more affordable and scalable.



BigTrade offers a wholesale trading platform which provides an "end-to-end" business solution from the discovery of the product or supplier to payment of the product.



While FloCare, which also has an office in California's Palo Alto, has joined Walmart Labs' customer technology team, BigTrade became part of the organisation's supply chain team.



"We are in an exciting phase of transformation and it feels great to add terrific minds from the start-up ecosystem in India to our growing team," Hari Vasudev, Center Head & Vice President - Technology, Walmart Labs India, said in a statement on Tuesday.



"Walmart's online pharmacy and supply chain business are renowned across the globe and I am sure the FloCare and BigTrade teams will strengthen our capabilities as we strive to build awesome omnichannel customer experiences around the globe," Vasudev said.





Source: IANS