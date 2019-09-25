WPP Unveiled Two Co-location Campuses in India

The two brand new campuses in Mumbai and Gurugram will provide an opportunity to several workers, as many different companies will gather on the same platform.

FREMONT, CA: Marcom's network WPP is a creator of transformative ideas and outcomes for its clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce, and technology. As part of its global growth strategy, WPP is expanding in India with two co-location campuses.

The Indian office of WPP will bring together more than sixteen companies under one roof with a space of 380,000 square feet. The staff will get several facilities such as recreation lounge, rooftop terrace, library, and cafeteria. The co-locations campuses are in Mumbai and Gurugram. The Mumbai campus will provide work for more than 3,800 people, and the Gurugram location scheduled to begin operations next year.

CEO of WPP Mark Read said in a statement that India represents enormous opportunities for WPP that is why through campus investments, they are building further momentum for business here. He believes that the modern and vibrant workplace creates impact for the people, and allows collaboration and ideas to flourish. WPP is working with some of the most progressive clients and teams in India and also wants to support their efforts in creating outstanding work.

WPP Country Manager for India, CVL Srinivas commented on the new campus that by investing in co-location campuses, they would bring their vision to lead the market as a creative transformation company to reality. The new platform will allow their teams to have increased access to each other's expertise and will build an active WPP community.

The new Mumbai campus of WPP will be known as BAY99, which refer to the city's historical roots and is also the Campus' postal code reference. The brand new complex will be built within The Orb, near to the international airport in the Sahar area. The Orb complex will also provide more than 40 dining and entertainment options within walking distance for the staff.