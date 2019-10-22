Vodafone Idea Prolongs its Strategic Partnership with TCS to Augment Customer Experience

With an objective to enhance the customer experience, Vodafone Idea, one of India’s leading telecom service providers has extended its decade-long strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services for a further five years. It adopts the latest technologies for customer experience improvement by acquiring scale, personalizing the customer experience and constantly innovating newer, technology-led-services aiming the B2B segment as well as the start-up ecosystem.

Commenting on this, Hitesh TK, CIO, Vodafone Idea, affirms, “As the TCS-VIL partnership enters its 10th year of the engagement, we are pleased to extend our partnership with TCS and focus on bringing Value Addition through Automation and Digital Experience, thereby fuelling sustained business growth”.

Being Vodafone Idea’s technology partner for this journey, TCS manages all its customer-facing applications. However in the next leg of the partnership, TCS will influence its deep appropriate knowledge of Vodafone Idea’ business, its Location Independent Agile model and expertise in analytics and AI to advance personalize the end-customer experience and improve customer acquisition. TCS will also bring-in integration synergies in Vodafone’s and Idea’s systems to cement operational effectiveness and allow faster revenue realization.

Ujjwal Mathur, Country Head, TCS India, says, “We are delighted to continue our long-standing strategic relationship with VIL, which is a testament to our investments and commitment in supporting our customers’ transformational journeys. Our Business 4.0 framework will help VIL leverage the power of digital technologies to strengthen their customer base, and streamline their operations to support continuous innovation”.