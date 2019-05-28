Vakrangee Partners with LendingKart to Provide Digitalized Business Loans



Vakrangee Limited, a technology company with an established network of last-mile retail points-of-sale, associates with LendingKart Finance Ltd to provide business loans through its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras. Its vast network of retail access points across the country, Vakrangee Kendras delivers real-time BFSI services, Government-to-Citizen Services, and Business-to-Consumer Services to the unserved rural, semi-urban, and urban markets.



Vakrangee holds 68 percent of its Nextgen outlets in tier-5 & tier-6 towns, and it is expected to provide quick collateral free business loans with minimal documentation and attractive interest rates to its customers residing in the most remote parts of the country.



Commenting on this partnership, Anil Khanna, MD & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. says, “We are happy to partner with Lendingkart Finance to help our customers avail collateral free business loans online in remote areas. With this partnership, we continue to expand the bouquet of services available at our exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the requirements of our customers.”



He further adds, “We will continue to add products and services and tie-up with leading business partners to offer our customers a comprehensive solution to all their banking, insurance, ATM, Financial Services, assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and logistics, all at their doorstep. Vakrangee provides these business partners with the unmatched reach in remote areas where these brands find the cost of operations too high.”



LendingKart offers convenient digital working capital and business loans to SME’s across India, and also provides a quick process with minimum documents and no collateral. The company uses technology and analytics tools, to analyse thousands of data points from various data sources to rapidly and accurately assess the credit worthiness of small businesses.



