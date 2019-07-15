UrbanClap Partners NSDC to Train, Certify Professionals



In a bid to boost efforts to mobilize, train and certify service professionals, Gurugram-based home services startup UrbanClap on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).



As part of the MoU, NSDC would support UrbanClap to become 100 per cent Skill India certified organisation under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the company said in a statement.



The partnership would also authorise the start-up to create micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for candidates already certified under "PMKVY 2.0" and train 30,000 new partners over the next one year under short-term skilling and upskilling programmes.



"UrbanClap is committed to the vision of creating one million plus successful micro-entrepreneurs for India and contribute to the Skill India mission," said Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder, UrbanClap.



Within the next five years, UrbanClap, that has over 20,000 trained professionals, plans to expand its platform to over one million service professionals across services such as beauty, spa, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing and repair.



"As our cities grow smarter, the demand for professional services will increase further. This presents a huge opportunity for the skilled workforce at all levels. Our partnership with UrbanClap will provide newer opportunities to our youth," said Manish Kumar, Managing Director, CEO, NSDC.



Since 2010, NSDC has partnered with over 400 training providers and 38 Sector Skill Councils who are operating more than 10,000 training centres in over 600 districts in India.



Source: IANS