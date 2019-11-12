UST Global Takes Over EHR Optimization Specialized Technology Consulting Firm, Contineo Health

One of the leading digital transformation solutions company, UST Global acquires Contineo Health, a leader in healthcare technology consulting firm that specializes in Electronic Health Record (EHR) optimization and a partner to over thirty major hospital systems across the United States of America.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jaffry Mohammad, SVP & Head – Healthcare, says, “Our acquisition of Contineo Health will further enhance UST Global's ability to serve our healthcare clients in their transformation journeys cutting across payer and provider footprints. We are committed to ensuring the success of our customers and, ultimately healthcare consumers, through a continued focus on building the right capabilities ahead of the curve through strategic acquisitions and partnerships".

The eco-system in the US continues to consolidate and reduce the payer-provider collaboration leading the charge toward the increase in improved quality, rise in access to care and reduced costs for consumers. However, the acquisition of Contineo will aid the company to create comprehensive, end-to-end business solutions that helps seamlessly across the payer and provider domains.



"Contineo is very excited to be a part of the UST Global family. With its scale and reach, UST Global provides us the right platform to enhance the value we deliver to healthcare systems and to expand our solutions that enable the value-based care journey of both; providers and payers in equal measure," says Raj Gorla, CEO, Contineo Health.



Established in 2010, Contineo Health is a healthcare strategy and technology consulting firm that specializes in EMR implementation & optimization. It aims to improve care quality, health outcomes and patient engagement while reducing the rising costs to healthcare. Contineo’s employees, project teams with rich operational, clinical and technical experience help healthcare systems to position the company for the emerging models of population health and accountable care.