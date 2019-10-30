UST Global Acquires SCM Accelerators to Drive Growth in SAP Business

As a productive strategic partnership, SCM Accelerators has joined UST Global as a part of a major growth initiative to lead their SAP business. UST Global’s market leading digital platforms in AI-powered Cognitive Automation and Supply Chain visibility are aligned with SAP’s drive to help improve the digital enablement via the SAP cloud platform.

Commenting on this, Chris Botha, CEO, SCM Accelerators, says, “We are excited to take our company to the next level by becoming part of such a respected technology leader. We will be able to leverage and integrate the digital platforms and innovative solutions while driving UST Global's SAP growth strategy”.

With an aim to rapidly expand and grow the SAP Professional services to bring more services and value to their customers, UST Global’s objective are well accelerated by the expertise, solutions and customer footprint of SCM Accelerates.

Sunil Kanchi, CIO, UST Global, comments, “The acquisition of SCM Accelerators fills a white space in our ability to support our customers with SAP's digital services and solutions. We are excited to have this phenomenal team help bring additional focus on Supply chain service offerings to create a significantly higher value proposition for our clients”.

Speaking about this, Krishna Prasad, Chief Customer Officer, UST Global, says, “SCM Accelerators has been a valuable partner for us and we are excited to bring them in as part of the UST Global family to fuel our SAP business and help us transform more lives”.