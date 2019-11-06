UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA; Strengthens Privacy and Compliance Offerings

ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform has been acquired by UST Global, one of the leading digital transformation solutions company. The ComplyUSA’s platform will be integrated into UST Global’s privacy and compliance suite of offerings, with existing tools such as Ctrl-Data, offering data discovery and comprehensive assessment solution along with a Subject-Access Request (SAR) automation.



Niranjan Ramsunder, CTO, UST Global, says, “Privacy laws are now in a state of flux both at the state level and at a federal level causing a significant 'known unknown' impact on our clients. Automation is critical to effectively manage varying SAR workloads. ComplyUSA is a complete automation led solution that assists companies not only in managing privacy compliance, but also in unlocking the value of customer data by building trust”.

However, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) aims to assure strong protection for individuals about their personal data and apply to businesses that collect, use to share consumer data, whether the information was obtained online or offline.

“The acquisition by UST Global is poised to give us a competitive advantage in the consumer privacy space. With UST's global presence and focus on innovation, and ComplyUSA's expertise in consumer privacy, we can offer large-scale enterprises with a unique managed service offering that combines high-quality consumer experience with a cost-efficient outcome-based pricing model”, avers Scott Hines, Principal, ComplyUSA.



Founded in 1999, UST Global’s mission is to lead companies through critical digital transformations to drive higher business value. Specializing in six next generation digital services such as design, cybersecurity, mobile, social, analytics and cloud, UST Global strives for excellence in providing their clients high quality services.