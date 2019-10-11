UK-based Jet2 Launches Jet2 Travel Technologies in Pune to Develop Travel Technology Solutions

Jet2, an airlines/aviation company announces plans to extend in India at the launch of Jet2 Travel Technologies, which is a global software development & innovation centre in Pune. J2TT will plan to build and boost the strong workforce of over 150 professionals in the coming 18 months to build world-class travel software solutions. Additionally, the company will hire fresh talent from across Pune via graduate schemes and internship programs.



Gary Isaacs, Chief Information Officer, Jet2, comments, “We conducted a thorough research across major cities in India and narrowed down to Pune as our ideal choice to launch the VCC for multiple strategic reasons. Pune already has an extremely large pool of quality IT professionals along with a sound education ecosystem which consistently generates fresh technology talent every year. Furthermore, Pune is rapidly becoming the model 'Smart City' of India with the government making significant investments across infrastructure projects such as Metro, National Highways and the International Airport. It also helps that Pune has been ranked No. 1 city in the country in 'ease of living' index 2018 released by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. We believe that Pune would become one of the most ideal places to work in India in the near future”.



The ultra-modern 16,000 sq. ft space would operate in a Virtual Captive Centre (VCC) model, which would be powered by Pune based Dataction Analytics and it is primarily setup to supports Jet2’s continued rapid growth. Jet2 has witnessed a sustained and impressive growth since 2015 and its aims to grow in the coming years. Jet2TT will also generate employment for the IT segment in the Pune market over the course of time with an objective to give opportunities to job seekers to work with a world renowned brand.



Commenting on this, Saurabh Limaye, MD, Jet2TT, says, “Along with delivering high quality software for Jet2, Jet2TT also aims at creating innovative software that will further enhance the experience for Jet2 customers and enhance the internal business processes to achieve bigger milestones in the near future. Jet2TT offers an opportunity for Indian colleagues to work alongside our UK colleagues that would give some unique international exposure and help them progress in their careers. Learning and development is an integral part of the IT strategy and as such J2TT will offer various trainings, hand's on exposure to cutting edge technologies and certifications to our employees to help them up-skill to stay relevant in this competitive market”.



Founded in 2002, Jet2.com’s first flight was to Amsterdam in 2003. Being a virtual captive centre for Jet2.com, Jet2 Travel Technologies provides Information Technology (IT) services to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays in the UK. Its main aim is to offer IT solutions that assist Jet2 in its strategy to deliver innovative, industry-leading products with scale, experience and a better customer-focussed approach.

